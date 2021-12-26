Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Sport: "It has been a long time [since our last win] and we had to answer those statistics. You need to win and today it was important to get those three points.

"We started a little slow which you can understand when we've been on the run we have but as the first half went on we settled into the game. Delighted with the three points.

"Second half we had to use our goalkeeper, who made some fantastic saves, and a little bit of luck sees us a clean sheet which are important in the Premier League.

"No-one gives you anything in this league, you have to fight for it. Overall, delighted with the boys.

"We are trying to develop. It is not easy but we are trying that. We will continue to work. To get those points is a good return for us and we need to keep working."