Liverpool have identified West Ham's 24-year-old forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential transfer target. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Reds could sell Nathaniel Phillips, Harry Wilson, Divock Origi, Neco Williams and Xherdan Shaqiri as they look to raise between £60m and £70m. (Liverpool Echo), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column