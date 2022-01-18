Tuesday talking point: Away end scenes

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest, external

Friday night at the Amex produced another memorable chapter in the drama-filled Crystal Palace v Brighton rivalry.

A penalty save assisted by a smoke bomb, a disallowed goal, a late own goal and probably the team goal of the season are just some of the stand out points from the draw under the lights.

There was also seemingly an attempt from the hosts to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the largest karaoke. Alas, 27,000 home fans singing ‘Sussex by the Sea’ aided by the words on the big screen was some way off the record of 160,000.

In the reverse fixture back in September, Palace were by far the better team against Brighton, while Friday night was up there with the worst Palace performances of the season. Then, for one magical minute, Patrick Vieira’s long-term vision came to life. His team put together 20 passes and Conor Gallagher finished off a move in which every single Palace player had touched the ball.

There is nothing quite like scoring away at your rivals. When that goal is one of such beauty it results in scenes in the away end that will not be matched anywhere this season.

In one match, we saw just how far we still must go in transitioning our playing style, but also the rewards that wait for us once Vieira’s philosophy has had time to blossom in SE25.