Brentford 1-3 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Manchester United have won their 300th Premier League away game, the first team to reach the milestone in the competition.

  • Meanwhile, Brentford have conceded 3+ goals in each of their past three Premier League games, as many times as they had in their first 19 in the competition.

  • United have won at 55 of the 60 different stadia in which they’ve played in the Premier League, with only Liverpool (57) winning at more.

  • Fred has been involved in four goals in his past seven Premier League games for United (1 goal, 3 assist), as many as he had in his first 86 appearances (3 goals, 1 assist).

  • Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl became the seventh different Danish player to play for Brentford in the Premier League. Despite being just over halfway through their first-ever campaign in the competition, the Bees have used more different Danes than any other side in Premier League history.