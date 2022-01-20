Tottenham beat Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds, overtaking Manchester City 3-2 QPR in May 2012 (91:14) as the latest a team has been losing but gone on to win in a Premier League match.

Spurs have scored a 90th-minute winning goal in each of their past two Premier League matches (vs Leicester and Watford), the first side to do so in back-to-back games in the competition since Arsenal in March 2012.

Since Leicester returned to the Premier League in 2014, their 15 meetings with Tottenham have produced 59 goals – Arsenal v Liverpool (62) is the only fixture to have seen more goals in this time.

James Maddison has been directly involved in 15 goals for Leicester City in all competitions this season (9 goals, 6 assists) - the only Englishman to be involved in more for a Premier League side this term is West Ham's Jarrod Bowen (17).