Brentford 1-2 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Wolves have started a calendar year with three consecutive league victories for the first time since 1994.

Only Watford (8) have lost more Premier League home games than Brentford this season (7).

Wolves have shipped just five goals in the first half of Premier League games so far this season, with the Midlands side not conceding in the opening 45 minutes in any of their last 14 matches in the competition.

Joao Moutinho has scored more than once in a single top-flight league campaign for the first time since 2016-17 with Monaco (2), while his strike today for Wolves was his first Premier League goal from inside the box.