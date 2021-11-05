Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith told BBC Sport: "We started [well] the first couple of minutes, then a cross hits Matty Cash on the bum and drops down for their lad who hits a superb half-volley to score. That knocked the stuffing out of us.

"When you're on a bad run, something like that is hard to take. They were the better team in the first half.

"We got them in at half-time and put it right. Bailey played down the middle and Buendia off the right and we looked a totally different team. We played with intensity in the second half.

"There was a response. You can't question the character of the players. We have a few injuries. Some of our subs were academy grsduates. I don’t like making excuses. We shouldn't be losing five games on the spin.

"We can get some players back to fitness during the international break and come back stronger.

"You’d like a game in the next three or four days but we can’t.

"The fans were great tonight. You heard the backing from the fans. It's a results-based industry. We have to get better. We looked nervous after their goal but second half was the intensity I want to see."