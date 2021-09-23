Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is due to speak to the media at about 13:15 BST on Thursday.

West Ham are next up at Elland Road on Saturday and Bielsa has been given food for thought over selection after several youngsters performed well under pressure in the Carabao Cup tie at Fulham.

Defender Charlie Cresswell's confident display at Craven Cottage could be enough to see him make a first Premier League start should Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch fail to recover from their respective injuries.

Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Raphinha (hip) will also be asked about, though both are expected to be ready.

The focus has been on Joe Gelhardt this week after his two fine goals for the under-23s at Liverpool and his thunderous penalty in the shootout against Fulham. Could the teenager regain his place on the bench and make his Premier League bow?

Find out the key lines from Bielsa's news conference on this page later.

