Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

There is plenty of positivity around the Amex at the moment and with good reason.

Leandro Trossard’s late winner at Brentford means the Seagulls now have three wins from their first four Premier League matches. It took them 19 last season.

When Graham Potter took over, chairman and owner Tony Bloom said the long-term ambition was to be a top-10 club and this week key midfielder Yves Bissouma said he felt it was possible this season.

Trossard and Bissouma are two examples of players who have found more consistency and the quality of their play is starting to pay dividends.

One negative in the 1-0 win in west London was the injury to Adam Webster, who is a threat at set-pieces and has completed more passes than any other defender this season.

Pascal Gross and Enock Mwepu missed the game while isolating so could be back in contention, but Potter is unlikely to make too many changes after his team’s fast start to the campaign.

The Seagulls have never beaten Leicester in the Premier League but with the Foxes in Europa League action on Thursday this game could present them with their best opportunity to date.