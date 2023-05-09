Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Gameweek 34 was when Everton escaped the Premier League's relegation zone to ultimately survive under Frank Lampard last season.

Following Monday's astonishing 5-1 victory at Brighton, the Toffees have managed to leap out of the bottom three... in gameweek 35.

Sean Dyche believed his side were "on the right track" after last week's disappointing 2-2 draw at Leicester, but few outside the club predicted that incredible performance and scoreline.

Leading the charge is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who opened the scoring inside the first minute and cracked home a stunning volley.

The Mali international has four goals in his last seven games and has helped breathe life into Everton's miserable season as they aim to extend their top-flight stay to 70 consecutive years.

When I spoke to him in March and asked whether the club will stay up, Doucoure said: "Yes, it is something we are looking for. We know the league is tough and very intense but I think we will stay up."

With games against Manchester City, Wolves and Bournemouth remaining, the Blues have given themselves a real chance of doing just that.