Manchester City are keen on signing Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, this summer, despite also wanting to stay in the race for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham. (Givemesport, external)

Meanwhile, City's top players will earn more than £2m in bonuses if they win the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup this season. (Mail, external)

