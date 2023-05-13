Southampton 0-2 Fulham: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva to BBC Match of the Day: “It was a very good performance, all the game we were the best team on the pitch – we started really well, running the game from the first minute, pushing them back.

“It was a very good feeling to see Carlos scoring again, improving and more confident and a great feeling to have Mitro back – we have missed him, he is a really important piece in our squad.

“He’s been important for me since I arrived at this football club – I think in 69 games under me, he has scored 55 goals, the numbers are really impressive. It was nice to see him back and score a goal.

“It’s been a tough period for him, but he has been a very good professional – now I want him to forget completely what has happened, to learn from the moment and do what he is able to do very well, that is score goals.

“It has been a brilliant season – at the start of the season everyone said we were among the favourites to go down and we are now here, in my opinion, where this club belongs.

“It has been hard work from all of us but the season has not finished yet, we want more – our targets are there and the players want to fight for the six points that are ahead of us.”