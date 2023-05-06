Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Villa's relentless momentum under Unai Emery appears to have stalled lately, with Saturday's defeat coming days after a 1-0 reverse at Manchester United.

However, with games against fellow European hopefuls Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton to come, Villa's hopes of securing continental football next season are far from over.

After failing to score in the league for the first time under Emery at Old Trafford, they drew another blank at Molineux as Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings all squandered good opportunities to cancel out Tito's early header.

The inclusion of Bertrand Traore, who was handed his first league start in 16 months, failed to pay off as the former Chelsea and Lyon forward lost possession on a number of occasions before being replaced by Leon Bailey at half-time.

Emery's side have now played three games more than seventh-placed Brighton but remain just three points behind Spurs, who edged to victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday and visit Villa Park next weekend.