“We need the fans and we are going to do something magical - which is to win."

That's what else Karim Benzema had to say. He is in confident mood and I guess we all would be if we'd just hit our 41st goal of the season for Real Madrid.

The France striker is the first player to score more than 40 goals in a campaign for Real since Cristiano Ronaldo left them in 2018.

Now that's good company.

City fans - how are you feeling after that first leg? Will the side live to regret those missed chances or are you confident of reaching the final? Have your say