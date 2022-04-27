Liverpool are likely to again be without Roberto Firmino for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Brazil striker has missed the last two games because of the foot injury picked up against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

"I don't think [he is ready] yet," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Tuesday. "He is running outside and that's good, obviously, but I am not sure."

The German boss confirmed there are no new injury concerns for the Reds.

Villarreal will be without Yeremy Pino, who will miss the first leg through injury while striker Gerard Moreno is still recovering from a hamstring strain and is also unlikely to be available.

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is definitely missing as a result of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.