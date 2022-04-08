Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has travelled all over the world and has already decided that Yorkshire life agrees with him and his family.

The American has managed in his homeland, in Canada, in Germany and in Austria and admits he “loves” it in Leeds.

“I think we’re going to fit in well here,” he told BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope. “I really feel that for my family, this is a really nice place for us.

“I’ve been to York, I’ve been to Knaresborough, I’ve been to Harrogate, I’ve been to Leeds. All these places are incredibly beautiful.

“But it’s the interactions I’ve had with the people in all those places and that’s what I’ve learned from my world travels.”

Marsch replaced club icon Marcelo Bielsa at the helm last month and says the reception he has received has been wonderful.

“The people here have made it very easy for me,” he said. “They’ve been so friendly and so open.

“I know everyone misses Marcelo but I don’t think I’ve ever worked in a club with more people that are positive, that are supportive and that are committed to help in every way possible.”

