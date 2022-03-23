Zlatan Ibrahimovic has praised Manchester United's Anthony Elanga after the 19-year-old joined up with Sweden's senior squad.

Elanga has impressed since breaking into United's first team under Ralf Rangnick and could make his full Sweden debut in the crucial World Cup play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Sweden icon and former United striker Ibrahimovic likes what he has seen.

"He is a great talent - we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden," said Ibrahimovic, who is suspended for the tie.

"He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive."

As a teenager, Ibrahimovic was in the same Malmo squad as Elanga's father, Joseph, and recalled the younger Elanga introducing himself at United's Carrington training ground with that fact years later.

"We had some lunch at the training facility in Manchester," Ibrahimovic said. "Then this little guy comes up to me and just says: 'You know my dad.' And I was like: 'Help me now because I don't know who I'm talking to.'"

Elanga is also eligible to play for Cameroon and England, but insisted Sweden was always his first choice.

"I was born in Sweden, I spent 75% of my life here and Sweden means a lot to me," he said. "It is a dream to represent Sweden at this level."