Guardiola on injuries, Ake... and not on Haaland

After reports overnight that a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, external was getting closer, Guardiola shut it down pretty quickly. "No answer to your question," he said.

Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias will be assessed for fitness before Wednesday's match, but it comes too soon for Kyle Walker.

Guardiola had lots of praise for Nathan Ake, who has stepped comfortably into a central defender role: "He's so reliable. Especially when you behave in your life like he believes, always you are going to play good. He’s an exceptional person. His mother and his late father must be so proud."