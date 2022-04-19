Guardiola on injuries, Ake... and not on Haaland
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Wednesday's Premier League home game against Brighton.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
After reports overnight that a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, external was getting closer, Guardiola shut it down pretty quickly. "No answer to your question," he said.
Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias will be assessed for fitness before Wednesday's match, but it comes too soon for Kyle Walker.
Guardiola had lots of praise for Nathan Ake, who has stepped comfortably into a central defender role: "He's so reliable. Especially when you behave in your life like he believes, always you are going to play good. He’s an exceptional person. His mother and his late father must be so proud."
And as for the title race? Guardiola said: "The challenge is the same as it has been for the last two weeks. We are going to play every game like a final to give us an opportunity."
