Inevitable defeat takes Watford closer to the Championship

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

After Manchester City’s comfortable win Roy Hodgson said he needed ticks next to all his players, indicating they had played to their maximum ability if they were to stand any chance of getting something at Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately there weren’t enough and the inevitable occurred. It was unsurprising.

This Watford team and squad haven’t shown enough all season, let alone at one of the best clubs in the world. To get eleven ticks would mean a high level of consistency among the players, a smart indicator of just how good they actually are.

This was another nod towards the general consensus that the majority aren’t quite up to the level and they are nowhere near City’s. Rightly so. City can spend £100 million on one player.

Watford should be compared to the mid-table teams. The problem has been they haven’t been at their levels either. And that comes back to recruitment last summer and in January.

Hodgson has been criticised by some Watford fans - with some justification at times - but one wonders whether his opposite number Pep Guardiola would have done much better.

It always comes down to players. Apart from three or four these lot are Championship rather than Premier League level. And that’s where they’re heading back to.