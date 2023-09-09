Mugabi 'safe and sound' in Morocco

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi has assured fans he is "safe and sound" after being caught up in the deadly earthquake that has hit Morocco.

More than 800 people have died after the quake - measuring magnitude 6.8 - struck central Morocco.

Mugabi was in Marrakesh, having played for Uganda against Niger in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

"Thanks for all the concern," he wrote on X. "Experiencing an earthquake was scary. Thankfully I’m safe and sound! Condolences to all those affected."