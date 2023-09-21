Manchester City are looking to start a Premier League season with a run of six consecutive victories for only the second time, having done so in 2016-17.

This is just Nottingham Forest's third visit to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City – they won an FA Cup tie 3-0 in January 2009, before losing this fixture 6-0 last season.

Erling Haaland has scored 43 goals in his 40 Premier League appearances for City. Among the 48 teams who have played 40 games in the competition, it’s more than 16 of them managed in their first 40 matches, including Forest (40).

Taiwo Awoniyi has been involved in at least one goal in his past nine Premier League appearances for the Reds, scoring nine goals and assisting two, despite not completing 90 minutes in any of those games.