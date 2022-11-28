M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The appointment of Gary O’Neil as full-time Bournemouth boss answers one of the questions that have been hanging over the club for a while.

It may also be a sign they anticipate the Premier League’s rubber-stamping of Bill Foley’s takeover cannot be too far away, given that O’Neil’s elevation would only have been made at the behest of the new ownership.

While he may not be the star name some had wanted – perhaps expectations were heightened by the noise surrounding ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa - O'Neil knows the club well after nearly two years under Jonathan Woodgate and Scott Parker, before taking the reins himself.

He will know the conditions under which he will be expected to work. He understands how Bournemouth are already massively punching above their weight but how they have often thrived as an underdog in adversity.

He will know how a club with only a category three academy will always risk losing local talent to bigger clubs, yet has produced first-team players such as Jaidon Anthony, Jordan Zemura and Mark Travers.

He will know that there are plans to improve the infrastructure, with a new training ground under construction (a rise to category two academy status is part of that plan), while Foley’s imminent takeover brings the prospect of increased capacity, whether at Vitality Stadium or a new venue.

Most importantly of all, O’Neil knows his squad (and what prospect there is of strengthening it in January) – and they know him, with several players effusive about his methods, and welcoming the prospect of him as full-time boss.

O’Neil’s original brief as caretaker boss was to “steady the ship” after Parker’s departure. He has undoubtedly done that.

Now the really hard work – to keep the Cherries in the top flight – must begin.

