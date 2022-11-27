Killie's Walker top of Premiership stops

K﻿ilmarnock have the worst goal difference in this season's Scottish Premiership - despite goalkeeper Sam Walker boasting some impressive individual stats.

Walker has made 29 saves and has the highest save percentage - 71.8 - of any keeper who has played more than 500 league minutes.

N﻿ext in the pecking order are Hearts' Craig Gordon (68.9%), Kelle Roos of Aberdeen (67.6%) and Celtic's Joe Hart and Dundee United's Mark Birighitti (both 66.7%).

I﻿t hasn't been enough for the 31-year-old to retain the Killie gloves since Zach Hemming returned from injury, although Walker was recalled for the last game before the winter break as Derek McInnes' men edged out Hibs 1-0.

I﻿n his seven league outings this season, Walker has conceded 11 goals - an average of 1.57 per game - while Hemming has a higher concession rate of 1.78 having shipped 16 in nine.

Who will get the nod in Killie's first game back against Hearts next month?