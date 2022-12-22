Kilmarnock forward Scott Robinson is hoping to repay the club's loyalty in sticking by him through a long-term injury that he feared would cut short his career.

The 30-year-old made his long-awaited return against his former side Hearts last weekend in his first appearance since January.

“I had that date – the first week back after the World Cup – in my mind for quite a long time so to make that target was brilliant,” said Robinson ahead of the Ayrshire club's Friday night visit to Motherwell.

“It was a really rare injury. I just rolled my foot with nobody near me. My blade got caught in the artificial surface and I did all sorts of damage to my foot, which a lot of the specialists hadn’t seen before.

“The hardest bit was when I came back in the summer and did pre-season training and then I did it again. That was when I thought ‘this could be the end’, ‘am I even going to play again?’ It’s not nice. You really need to stay tough and keep your mind in the right place."

The Scottish Premiership's hibernation was a perfect time for Robinson to improve fitness as he looks to kick on for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve played 45 minutes of a bounce game and then came on against Hearts so I’m feeling really good," he added.

“I hope there’s more to come. I want to rediscover the form I had at Livingston and repay Kilmarnock because they’ve stood by me a lot through my injury."