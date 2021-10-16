Southampton 1-0 Leeds: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC Sport: "Sometimes the performances have been better than the results. To win you need a goal and today we scored one. It was not the best performance this season but it was a solid one. It was defensively a good job that we did today. It was a decisive goal and a deserved one I think.

"To be honest I was not sure what I wanted to do or team to pick. Players had been away and come back late. I tried to pick guys with the self-confidence, who scored during the international break, like Armando Broja. We worked on the plan for two days and finally we needed something different to against Chelsea. It was the right thing.

"You don't get a lot of chances against them. It was the situation where we are under pressure and defending deeper. They played it well in this moment. I don't know many games when you are relaxed in the Premier League and one mistake can kill a game. Our performances have been good but the win has not been there. The season is long and I am not scared that we don't take wins. To take one is the first step."