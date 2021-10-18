Seagulls struggle to regain fluidity in another goalless draw

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

That’s back-to-back goalless draws for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, but two very different games and performances.

For all the vigour of the showing at home to Arsenal, the Seagulls couldn’t regain the fluidity at Norwich two weeks later.

A reasonable shout for a penalty was waved away and Leandro Trossard and Adam Lallana were both denied by excellent saves by former Seagulls goalkeeper Tim Krul.

However, it was the Canaries who had the best chances and how Josh Sargent failed to score into an empty net after a Robert Sanchez mistake only he will know. He won’t to watch it back on Match of the Day.

Graham Potter admitted his side weren’t at their best but in days to come it will be viewed as another valuable point. Potter will be pleased with another clean sheet and Dan Burn was the pick of the bunch, saving the team on several occasions with last-ditch challenges.

The Premier League return of Tariq Lamptey as a substitute was another positive. He may be required as another option from the start with a League Cup trip to Leicester sandwiched between the small matter of Manchester City at home and Liverpool away in the Premier League.