Gallagher wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Crystal Palace player of the season and Conor Gallagher came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell named Gallagher in his shortlist, along with Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Joachim Andersen.

The 22-year-old midfielder took a massive 70% of the vote after scoring eight goals and making three assists in an impressive season on loan from Chelsea.

Forward Zaha came second with 18%, followed by Guehi on 8%, with centre-backs Mitchell and Andersen both taking 2% - though the former received the fourth-most votes, with percentages rounded up or down.