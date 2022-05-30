Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy has been speaking about his distressing experience outside the Stade de France on Saturday.

The 67-year-old, who scored the winner when Liverpool beat Real Madrid to win the 1981Champions League final in Paris, was helped over a security fence by supporters to escape the crowd.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We were supporting Liverpool and going towards the block that we should have gone to. There was no way we could get there within that period of time before kick-off.

"There were too many people. Some were coming from sideways, some were going straight on, some were coming against us. These were fans who didn’t know where to go.

"It was absolute chaos and it was very, very frightening for me. I was following my son and he was taking me the right way, but unfortunately we got side-tracked, we got pushed to one side and I ended up trying to get over the fence just to get out of the way of the crowd of people.

"The crush was the main concern for me and, of course, I just wanted to get to one side. Suddenly, I found myself being hauled over the fence, which must have been at least 6ft high.

"I ended up on top of a van and then was escorted to a point where I was given a glass of water by Jason McAteer, would you believe? Fortunately I was OK, but there was a lot of fans in distress."