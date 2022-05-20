Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Everton will start next season as a top-flight club for a 69th consecutive campaign, with only Arsenal currently on a longer run of consecutive seasons in the English top-flight (97 from next season).

This is the first time that Crystal Palace have been beaten in the Premier League despite leading by 2+ goals at half-time, going on to win in 21 of the 22 previous instances (D1).

The Toffees won a Premier League match in which they trailed by 2+ goals at half-time for the first time, at the 75th attempt (D5 L69).