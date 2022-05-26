Five players leave Watford

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster is one of five players to leave Watford at the end of the season.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou and forward Andre Gray have also both departed, while Juraj Kucka has chosen to activate a release clause in his contract and Peter Etebo has returned to parent club Stoke following a loan spell.