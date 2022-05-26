Five players leave Watford
- Published
Skip twitter post
Watford FC can confirm that five first-team players have left the club.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 26, 2022
We thank the departing players for their contributions and wish them the best of luck for the next steps in their careers.
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster is one of five players to leave Watford at the end of the season.
Defender Nicolas Nkoulou and forward Andre Gray have also both departed, while Juraj Kucka has chosen to activate a release clause in his contract and Peter Etebo has returned to parent club Stoke following a loan spell.