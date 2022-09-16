Eddie Howe says Bournemouth have been "very impressive" since Gary O’Neil took over and feels the interim manager has "galvanised the group".

O’Neil succeeded Scott Parker and has so far led his side to one win and one draw.

"He is someone that I’ve known and respected all of my football life," Howe told Radio Newcastle.

"He’s come in and done a very good job because Scott had done an incredible job, what happened there happened.

"Gary comes in with Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick, who I know very well, and they’ve galvanised the group.

"You can see from 2-0 down against Nottingham Forest, to then turn that around and win 3-2 takes team spirit and that togetherness that I believe Bournemouth have always had, it’s been one of the core strengths, and we’re going to need to guard against that tomorrow."