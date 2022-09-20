S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was an absolutely astonishing evening at the City Ground on Friday.

I've had some great moments watching Fulham, but seeing us score three goals in five and a half minutes, away from home in the Premier League was right up there.

I think Joao Palhinha was the standout of several man-of-the-match contenders. Not only did he score an absolute peach but he was a mammoth in midfield, regularly putting out fires and building attacks.

Many of us can't fathom how we have him in our squad, but we'll just enjoy him while we do. The fact we signed him for less than £20 million and on a six-year contract is even more incredible.

One downside is that he picked up a yellow card, recording his fifth in just seven games on Friday by jumping into the crowd to celebrate. It leaves us a massive hole for Newcastle with depth at defensive midfield not great.

Nathaniel Chalobah is the obvious choice, but he looked bereft of confidence during his shambolic performance in the Carabao Cup against Crawley. We could move Harrison Reed and Andreas Periera deeper to bring in somebody like Tom Cairney into Pereira's 10 role, but that is disruptive too.

I'm sure Marco Silva and Luis Boa Morte have plans and, with Joao collecting yellow cards as if they're football stickers, I imagine this won't be the last time they will be implemented this season.