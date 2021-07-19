Burnley owner Alan Pace has had to set aside his long-standing opposition to gambling so the club could fill a significant financial gap in their revenue stream.

The Clarets have confirmed UK-based gambling firm Spreadex as their shirt sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

Spreadex replaces Asia-based LoveBet, which pulled out of its £7.5m-per-year deal in February because of financial difficulties even though it still had over a season left to run.

In January, Pace told supporters he had his "personal views" on gambling sponsorship and the issue was going to be reviewed as part of an overall assessment of Burnley’s commercial operations.

However, faced with needing to get a new sponsor in at six months’ notice and the clear lack of alternatives willing to invest similar sums, Pace has had to accept Spreadex’s involvement - although the club are taking a positive from the fact they are now aligned with a company based in the United Kingdom.