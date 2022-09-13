Celtic are favourites, says Shakhtar boss
- Published
BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw
Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Igor Jovicevic and forward Marian Shved - formerly of Celtic - spoke to the media inside Legia Warsaw's stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Here are the key points:
Beating RB Leipzig last week shows what Donetsk "is capable of", and they will play with "sports fear" and "courage" on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian side "must adapt" to playing their Champions League home matches in Poland.
A full house is expected inside Legia's 31,000-seat stadium. "We are playing for them" said Jovicevic.
The head coach also considers Celtic favourites for the tie.
Shved says he is unfamiliar with the current Celtic team.