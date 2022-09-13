Celtic are favourites, says Shakhtar boss

B﻿BC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw

S﻿hakhtar Donetsk head coach Igor Jovicevic and forward Marian Shved - formerly of Celtic - spoke to the media inside Legia Warsaw's stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • B﻿eating RB Leipzig last week shows what Donetsk "is capable of", and they will play with "sports fear" and "courage" on Wednesday.

  • T﻿he Ukrainian side "must adapt" to playing their Champions League home matches in Poland.

  • A﻿ full house is expected inside Legia's 31,000-seat stadium. "We are playing for them" said Jovicevic.

  • T﻿he head coach also considers Celtic favourites for the tie.

  • S﻿hved says he is unfamiliar with the current Celtic team.