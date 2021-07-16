Palace's pre-season schedule
Patrick Vieira will take his Crystal Palace side to Walsall on Saturday to get their pre-season campaign under way.
Here's the Eagles' pre-season schedule in full as it stands:
17 July: Walsall v Crystal Palace (Banks's Stadium)
23 July: Stevenage v Crystal Palace (Lamex Stadium)
24 July: Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace (Portman Road Stadium)
27 July: Crystal Palace v Charlton (Selhurst Park)
31 July: Reading v Crystal Palace (Madejski Stadium)
7 August: Crystal Palace v Watford (Selhurst Park)