Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Analysis

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Alexander Isak made a stunning debut at Anfield on Wednesday night but he struggled to reach the same heights against Crystal Palace which underlined where Newcastle lack strength in depth.

The Magpies record £60m signing should have scored in the first half, and he faded in the second as the hosts came up with all sorts of ways to not score.

But he was also left isolated at times by a team still attempting to figure out their new striker. Eddie Howe said Isak was "starved" of service and had "no training time with us".

In addition, the game showed that although Miguel Almiron is a willing runner, and got into plenty of promising positions, he showed his lack of end product.

He may have his critics at times, but when Allan Saint-Maximin is missing from the teams, it is noticeable. Howe's £200m spending since he took over has centred on his defence, but although Isak has come at a good time for the club with Callum Wilson still out injured, it's clear which areas of the pitch they need to work on in future windows.