Man City 'made me realise all my dreams' - Gundogan

Departing Manchester City Treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan has thanked the club for "hundreds of unforgettable moments" during his seven years in England.

In an emotional statement, the Germany international paid tribute to City's fans and management - as well as his teammates who he thanked for playing a "special" role in making his time there "amazing".

Gundogan will join Spanish champions Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

"Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City," he said.

"I have been lucky to have experienced hundreds of unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career.

"First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

“I would also like to thank all my team-mates – past and present – who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing.

"Furthermore I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support.

"This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity. I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Gundogan has a "wonderful servant" to the club who leaves on "a very special high" after the captaining the team to a historic Treble.

"He has played a huge part in the successes we have enjoyed in recent seasons and Ilkay’s intelligence, leadership and commitment to the Club - both on and off the field - has been an inspiration to everyone," Begiristain added.

"Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

"And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club."