Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of talk about Harry Maguire's Manchester United future.

It doesn't seem likely anything will be decided before England's Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia next week.

There is still two years left on Maguire's current contract, which also has an option of a further season.

United would have to take a big hit on the £80m they paid Leicester for him if they do sell. However, with the European Championships at the end of next season, it doesn't seem plausible Maguire will remain at United given the relative lack of Premier League starts under Erik ten Hag last season.