Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Burnley chairman Alan Pace says the club remain in "active discussions with multiple players" ahead of the new season.

The Clarets have already made six signings so far this summer - Nathan Collins (Stoke), Mark Helm (Man Utd), Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe), Harry Williams (Free), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) and Ethen Vaughan.

"We have been active in this window," Pace told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I sometimes wonder if people understand how the window actually works. It’s not as simple as I know everyone would like it to work.

"It’s not just about going and splashing money. You can go and waste it if that’s what you want to do, but we’re not going to do that.

"I definitely believe that we will be stronger."

