Belgian interest in Hibs' Porteous - gossip

Italy's Udinese face competition from Belgium's Oostende for the signature of Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, 23, with interest also coming from England's Championship. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Hibernian winger Aiden McGeady, 36, considered leaving the club during his recent injury absence. (Record)

McGeady expects there to be interest from Celtic, Rangers and England in Easter Road teammate Kevin Nisbet, 25. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

