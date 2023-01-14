Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Jones said

Southampton manager Nathan Jones, speaking to Sky Sports: "It has been a big week after the Forest defeat and the negativity surrounding that. Three competitions, three wins - massive, massive week. We had to really dig deep today they were a very physically strong side. Once we got to grips with that I thought we were the better team.

"A dream week, really."

On James Ward-Prowse: "For me he is the best technician in the Premier League. The best thing is his humility, his work rate and desire to do well for Southampton football club. That is what makes him very, very special."