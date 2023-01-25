Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

There was a decent footballer in my class, who was a regular at Villa Park. He scored plenty in the playground and the same shout went up every time – earlier, it would have been “Withe!” or “Shaw!” or a few years later he’d have been “Yorke!” but that year, “Alan McInally!” echoed off school walls.

McInally came to mind the other day as Villa won at Southampton. Do school playgrounds of north Birmingham ring to cries of “Watkins!”? Perhaps they should.

Most clubs have a player who seems less appreciated than neutrals might expect given their record, and arguably Watkins is that for Villa.

Opinion is divided. A common defence portrays him as the tireless yeoman of Villa’s attack, stretching defences and creating opportunities for team-mates. This image of the selfless toiler undersells his achievements; his goal at St Mary’s was his 29th in two-and-a-half Premier League seasons with Villa even if he was relatively unproductive this year until Unai Emery arrived.

Watkins is also one of those cursed to have enjoyed their best moments when stadiums were empty. Perhaps you can never quite reach fans’ hearts through the TV screen. He has only scored eight in front of fans at Villa Park.

Danny Ings’ exit leaves a vacancy for a striker and anyway, Emery had seemingly decided it would not be him. Villa look light, but in January, deals are not always completed in a logical sequence. Perhaps Villa’s next line-leader is imminent.

Maybe Emery’s plan is more elaborate and has different roles for Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Watkins and others. Or it could be that Watkins will time his return to form perfectly, just as Villa – with 16 points from Emery’s first seven League games - are on an upswing.

Proving his worth to the new boss now may yet make Watkins the most-imitated striker in the playgrounds of Birmingham.

