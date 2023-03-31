Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher has praised the work done on the training ground under Jim Goodwin during the international break, and believes the squad are in a good place ahead of Saturday's trip to Ibrox.

United currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Ross County with just nine games remaining.

“It’s been a tough ten days, we’ve been in training every day and it’s been good," Fletcher said. “It was good for the gaffer, when he came in it was just game after game and he never really had much time on the training pitch.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes. We’ve got to go [to Ibrox] with belief that we can get something from the game.

“It’s going to be a tough game, we know that, but the gaffer has got his way that he wants us to set up and we’ve worked on it, we’ve had a long break to work on it.

“We’ve got a task ahead of us to try and stay in the league; the mood is great - with the new manager coming in, it gives everyone a lift. We’ve been enjoying the way things are going, hopefully we can pick up the results.”