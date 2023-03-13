Former Premier League midfielder Stewart Downing says Erling Haaland is still adapting to the Premier League but at the same time "is still scoring goals which he was bought to do".

Haaland's winner from the penalty spot for Manchester City against Crystal Palace was his 34th goal in 35 games in all competitions this season.

Downing told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I’ve seen a lot of comments saying they don’t play to his strengths but earlier on in the season you saw a lot of runs he was doing and Kevin De Bruyne finding him in that space.

"Teams click onto that and they have to find a way of stopping that. Then he’s got to adapt to the team and I think he slowly has done that.

"He’s still scoring goals and that was what he was bought to do. If they win the title at the end of the season no one will question why did they sign him.

"It’s just adapting to the league which he has done amazingly with the goals he’s got and then it’s adapting to a different way of playing.

"Earlier on in the season he had a lot of space in behind and teams clicked onto that. Now it’s a lot of men behind the ball and he’s found a way to not be involved in games as much as he was, but he’s still scoring goals."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds