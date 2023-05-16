S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Plenty of attacking threat, Taiwo Awoniyi’s trusty brace and a sumptuous tackle from Joe Worrall. The reward for Nottingham Forest? One point away from home in the big smoke.

The away form has visibly shaped up, with each game on the road displaying more intensity and effort than the last.

The pulsating, electric atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was also akin to the City Ground. The Blues' fans seemed in awe of the heartiest supporters to have graced their stadium. Building on that support for the remaining two games will help to see us over the line.

While our fate is in our hands, other results ensured a positive footballing weekend for Reds fans. With Southampton confirmed as relegated, the remaining two teams in Leicester and Leeds look fairly embedded and don't look to be moving any time soon.

On to the Gunners.

This has to be the most opportune time to play them. With their title hopes shot and very little to play for, repaying them for that match at Emirates stadium is well within our capabilities now.

Let's end the season at the City Ground the very way it started - on a high note.