Yorke regrets Celtic snub - gossip

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke regrets turning down the chance to join Martin O'Neill's Celtic side in 2004. (Daily Record)

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are in a three-way battle for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong - with Celtic due 30% of the fee. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila may leave Standard Liege for Club Bruges, who are in turmoil following the sacking of Scott Parker. (Scottish Sun)

Watford boss Chris Wilder, linked with Aberdeen earlier this season, says his Old Firm experience in February reinforced his belief that Celtic v Rangers is the biggest occasion in European football. (Daily Record)

