'Rangers' problem is not their results, it's the relentless nature of Celtic's'

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland

Michael Beale has done as much as any reasonable person could expect of him since taking over at Ibrox. Fourteen wins and a draw from his 15 league games as manager. Forty-three points from a possible 45. Forty goals scored and 13 conceded.

If - and it's a big if - Rangers win every one of their remaining eight games they'll finish on a mighty 100 points. It still wouldn't be enough if Celtic win six of their eight. Theirs has been a season of merciless consistency.

If Ange Postecoglou's players were even a little bit off it then Rangers could have reeled them in on the results they've delivered under Beale, but they haven't advanced one inch in the table. They've actually gone backwards, on goal difference.

Some of the club's supporters are angry and want a few heads to roll behind the scenes, but the reality is Rangers are on their best run in the Premiership since they won the title under Steven Gerrard. Rangers' problem is not their results over the last five months, it's the relentless nature of Celtic's.

Rangers are good, but not good enough. How their life in a footballing no-man's land will impact on their summer business will be intriguing. Are we talking about tweaks to the team or a full rebuild?

