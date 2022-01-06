Charlton v Norwich: Last time out

Josh Murphy was the star of the show when Norwich last faced Charlton.

Murphy scored twice in a 4-1 win as the Canaries reached the third round of the EFL Cup in 2017.

Lee Novak opened the scoring for the League One visitors with a rasping shot into the top-left corner from Tarique Fosu's pass.

But Murphy's first-time effort from outside the area and a fine solo goal turned it around for Norwich, before goals from Marley Watkins and Tom Trybull completed the victory.

Murphy was the standout performer and could have had a hat-trick had Dillon Phillips not denied the forward with a fine stop.