'No definite time frame' for Wilson return

Callum Wilson said he won't rush his recovery from his calf injury to ensure he can have maximum impact when he does return.

Newcastle's top scorer was injured in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in December and Eddie Howe said he would be out for eight weeks.

But speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "It’s moving slow. You can’t rush the process.

"It’s just making sure I’m ticking all the boxes to get back as soon as I can but in a safe and controlled way. We’ll see when that happens.

"At the minute, there is no definite time frame for when I’m going to be back, so I’m just working hard in the gym.

"I don’t want to come back and not be able to affect the game and just be taking part. I want to make sure that I’m coming back all cylinders firing and hit the ground running, because we haven’t got games to get up to speed.

"I have to make sure that when I am back I’m 100% ready to go and I’m going to be making a difference. That’s the most important thing I am telling myself when I feel like speeding things up. You have to put the reins on and control that process."

