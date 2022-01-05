Chelsea 2-0 Spurs: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to Sky Sports: “It seems like a deserved win, an excellent result because it reflects the game, we could have scored more but it is hard to score against Tottenham.

"We did create a lot, some huge chances, it could hve been possible to score more, the up side is everybody knows it is going to be a tough match, it is not decided yet.

“It was impressive, it is easy to say fresh legs but if you have not played a lot it is sometimes unfair to put them in a big match like this and demand to see fresh legs.

"We never lost the foucs, never lost the commitment. The guys who did not play in the past few weeks were strong.

“We played 4-4-2 when we had the ball, because there was no one left to play with a back five. We took some minutes on the training pitch to talk through the princioples, I found the team very focused to do it right.

"We had some moments in defending where we created a back five, the team was very focused, very open minded."